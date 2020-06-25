Ruben Loftus-Cheek grateful to be playing for Chelsea after 13 months on sidelines

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek admitted although he 'felt a yard off' the pace against Aston Villa, he is 'grateful' to be back on the pitch playing again.

The 24-year-old has been out for 13 months since May 2019 after rupturing his Achilles tendon which saw him miss the Europa League final in Baku, that saw the Blues go onto win.

Loftus-Cheek has benefitted from the season being brought to a halt and was named in Frank Lampard's starting XI in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa, which saw him collect 55 minutes on the pitch.

"Honestly it felt amazing after so long without playing, 13 months since my last competitive game," he told the official Chelsea website on his return to the side.

"To get on the pitch, even though there were no fans and it felt slightly different, it was amazing to feel that competitive spirit again.

"I’m just being grateful to be playing. I started against Aston Villa and I didn’t play as well as I wanted to play, but I just came off the pitch thinking I can’t be angry about that. I’ve just been out for 13 months.

"I did feel a yard off at times, physically and mentally, the feel of the game, how you would when you’re sharp and playing every week. I couldn’t say I felt like that. It’s hard to explain. You don’t have that smell for the game but it will come back the more I play.

"I wasn’t too hard on myself, I’m just happy to play and grateful to be back on the pitch. Slowly as I play more that sharpness will get better, and physically I will feel much better as well."

He has also showed his desire to earn a spot in the midfield after starting at left-wing on Sunday.

"I want to do as much as I can for the team," he added. "I played on the wing at the weekend, but I’ve played in midfield most of my career. Wherever I play I hope to bring what I can bring, my power and my strength, and try and get as many goals as possible.

"That’s what I did last season, getting in the box and trying to get goals, and using physicality in the middle of the park. I can’t wait to feel that power back and get my strength and speed to where it was last season."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube