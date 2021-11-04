Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Grateful' for Thomas Tuchel Opportunity at Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has admitted that he is grateful for the chances he has been given to prove himself to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel this season.

The midfielder has made good on his opportunities, impressing as he has started Chelsea's last four matches in all competitions.

Speaking with the official club website, Loftus-Cheek has admitted that he is grateful for his game time.

He said: "I’ll try to keep developing. I’m grateful for the time on the pitch that I have and I’ll just keep giving my best."

This comes after Tuchel heaped praise on Loftus-Cheek for an impressive performance against Malmo.

He said: “He was involved in many dangerous attacks and I like Ruben a lot. He shows his potential, we all believe in him and now it’s up to him to show the consistency to fight his way into the team on a regular basis.”

Now, the midfielder will be looking to push for a space in the starting XI when N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic return from injury after the international break.

Loftus-Cheek has proven that he possesses the quality that no other player in the Blues squad does as he drives forward with elegance on the ball.

