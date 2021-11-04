Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Grateful' for Thomas Tuchel Opportunity at Chelsea

    Author:

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek has admitted that he is grateful for the chances he has been given to prove himself to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel this season.

    The midfielder has made good on his opportunities, impressing as he has started Chelsea's last four matches in all competitions.

    Speaking with the official club website, Loftus-Cheek has admitted that he is grateful for his game time.

    imago1007760624h

    Read More

    He said: "I’ll try to keep developing. I’m grateful for the time on the pitch that I have and I’ll just keep giving my best."

    This comes after Tuchel heaped praise on Loftus-Cheek for an impressive performance against Malmo.

    He said: “He was involved in many dangerous attacks and I like Ruben a lot. He shows his potential, we all believe in him and now it’s up to him to show the consistency to fight his way into the team on a regular basis.”

    imago1007749131h

    Now, the midfielder will be looking to push for a space in the starting XI when N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic return from injury after the international break.

    Loftus-Cheek has proven that he possesses the quality that no other player in the Blues squad does as he drives forward with elegance on the ball.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007760623h
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Grateful' for Thomas Tuchel Opportunity at Chelsea

    just now
    imago1007434315h
    News

    Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Burnley Clash

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007405147h
    News

    'My Task is to be Ready' - Marcus Bettinelli on Potential Chelsea Debut

    1 hour ago
    imago1007507413h
    News

    Official: Thomas Tuchel Nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month Award for October

    1 hour ago
    imago1007749131h
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Provides Fitness Update Following Impressive Malmo Performance

    2 hours ago
    imago1007405158h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Made Marcus Bettinelli 'Feel So Welcome' at Chelsea Following Summer Arrival

    2 hours ago
    imago1007432126h
    News

    Chelsea Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli Makes Jorginho & N'Golo Kante Admission

    3 hours ago
    imago1007749131h
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Delivers Verdict on Tough Win vs Malmo in Champions League

    3 hours ago