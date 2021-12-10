Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Heaps Praise on Chelsea Duo Mason Mount & N'Golo Kante

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has heaped praise on his Blues teammates Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante.

The 25-year-old has had plenty of game time since his loan at Fulham last season, working his way into Thomas Tuchel's plans at Chelsea.

Speaking to the YouTube channel Umm, Loftus-Cheek took several questions about his teammates.

imago1008453514h (1)

Firstly, the midfielder was asked about Mount's success at Chelsea, in comparison with his own.

He replied: "He's the one that's done it (broken through at Chelsea). It's taken me a while. I've had injuries and stuff. He's done it, proper. Two loans then bang."

Mount returned to Chelsea after successful loan periods at Derby County and Vitesse and has been a key player ever since.

Read More

Loftus-Cheek has had several loan spells including spending time at other London clubs Crystal Palace and Fulham as he looked to recover from injury.

imago1008453120h

The 25-year-old then continued to open up on one of his midfield partners, Kante, who has also spent time on the sidelines.

He revealed that the midfielder makes everyone smile but is impressive on the training pitch.

"He does (makes the Chelsea squad smile). He's not even trying. We just see him, he looks all cute smiling. You're just like 'aww'. Then you go on the training pitch... wow." he said. 

The Blues will be hoping to have Kante back and available after an injury setback in recent weeks as they prepare for a tough festive fixture pile-up.

imago1008453112h (1)
