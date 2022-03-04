Ruben Loftus-Cheek Heaps Praise on Chelsea Fans After FA Cup Win vs Luton Town

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has heaped praise on the Blues' travelling fans after their 3-2 FA Cup fifth round victory against Luton Town.

The 26-year-old played in an unfamiliar defensive role but registered an assist for Timo Werner's equaliser before Romelu Lukaku netted the winner.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app after the match, Loftus-Cheek hailed the Blues fans for their support throughout the match.

IMAGO / Colorsport

When asked about the travelling support, Loftus-Cheek said: "Fantastic throughout, heard them througout. They gave us the well-needed support to claw our way back tonight, so thank you to the Chelsea fans."

Loftus-Cheek looked impressive in a central defensive role, with Antonio Rudiger and Malang Sarr either side of him.

His trademark drives into midfield caused problems for the Luton Town players before he pinged an inch-perfect pass to Werner, who controlled and finished to equalise for Chelsea with 20 minutes to go.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking on his role in the goal, Loftus-Cheek continued to say: "I had a lot of time on the ball. Nobody was pressuring me so I looked up, Timo was pointing in behind. I tried to pick him out. It was a great touch and finish from Timo so credit to him."

The victory sees Chelsea progress into the quarter finals of the FA Cup as they look to secure another trophy, adding to the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs already this season.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube