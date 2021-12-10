Skip to main content
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Heaps Praise on Chelsea Forward Romelu Lukaku After Injury Setback

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has heaped praise on his teammate and club record signing Romelu Lukaku after the striker has returned from injury.

The 28-year-old was out for over a month, having suffered an injury against Malmo in the Champions League in November.

In an exclusive interview with YouTube channel Umm, Loftus-Cheek discussed his teammate and the impact he has had on the club since signing in the summer.

imago1008525895h

He said: "He's a powerhouse. He's so big. If you're a defender and he's protecting the ball, you can't see the ball. He's so quick as well. If he knocks it past you, there's no chance."

Lukaku got back within the goals for Chelsea against Zenit in a 3-3 draw in Russia and could be in line to feature against Leeds United on the weekend.

Read More

This comes after Tuchel admitted that he was wrong to bring the Belgian on in the Blues' 3-2 loss against West Ham the previous weekend.

imago1008453514h (1)

He said: "It’s my fault. I don’t think he (Lukaku) is ready for 45 minutes physically but still we decided to bring him on for his height because we lost Kai (Havertz).

"Kai had a crucial role in defending set-pieces, which is a huge threat from West Ham, so this is on me. I took the decision so it’s my responsibility."

The return of the striker will come as a boost to the Blues, as Loftus-Cheek also returns after missing the match against Zenit due to an injury in the warm-up.

imago1008525994h
