Ruben Loftus-Cheek Lauds His Mentality After FA Cup Semi-Final Goal for Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has lauded his mentality after he scored in Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final win against Crystal Palace on Sunday. 

The Blues were 2-0 winners against the Eagles at Wembley Stadium, with Thomas Tuchel's side now progressing to their third final in the competition in three seasons. 

Loftus-Cheek netted his first goal for Chelsea since 2019, and therefore his first of the season as he remains a key part of the first team squad.

imago1011381036h

The midfielder spoke to ITV Sport after the game and commented on his mentality, with the 26-year-old returning to first team action for the club after a loan spell at Fulham in the previous campaign.

"That's always been my mentality. The reason I am still here is my mentality through injuries. I've said for years my time will come. I'll keep working it."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also revealed that he was 'overjoyed' to have scored for the Blues, as he said: "Way overdue! It's been a tough road, injuries and going on loan to find my form. I always believed in myself, I always wanted to play for Chelsea.

"I've played a lot this season. I'm happy. I thought just hit it, get contact. It took a deflection, I'll take it! First goal at Wembley, overjoyed."

imago1011381684h

Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring for Chelsea just after the hour mark with his powerful strike into the roof of the net.

Mason Mount then doubled the reigning World and European Champions' lead shortly after as he netted past Jack Butland.

Chelsea will now play Liverpool in the final next month, the fourth meeting between the two sides this season.

imago1011381677h
