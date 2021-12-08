Ruben Loftus-Cheek Makes Chelsea Admission After Thomas Tuchel Opportunity

Ruben Loftus-Cheek believes he has been ready when given the opportunity at Chelsea this season after patiently waiting for his chance under Thomas Tuchel.

The 25-year-old has made 15 appearances in all competitions already this season for the Blues, ten of which have come in the Premier League.

Loftus-Cheek's opportunities have been aided by constant injury problems in the Chelsea midfield, but the Englishman has grasped the chance when they have arisen.

IMAGO / Sportimage

His first minutes in the league came at the end of September when he came off the bench during the defeat against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. That was the start of Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea rise this term.

Since then, he has featured in every league game since, five out of the ten in which he has started.

His role at the club under Tuchel was unclear after returning from the loan spell at Fulham last season. But he has proven himself to the coach, the man in charge of handing him the chances.

“I had to be patient," reflected Loftus-Cheek on his time at Chelsea this season. "There’s a lot of good players at Chelsea, as you know. Especially in the midfield department. A few injuries and I might be put in, I have to be ready. I feel like I have been ready. I feel good physically and it’s time for us to step up as a team and as an individual when players are injured. We have to do a job. I feel like I’m ready to do that.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

Loftus-Cheek has been utilised in the deeper midfield role this term following the absences of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic across the start of the season.

“I’m really enjoying it (the deeper role), mainly because I’m on the pitch and playing a lot of football which I haven’t done in the past few years," added Loftus-Cheek.

"I’m very grateful to be fit and picked to play. Wherever I play I am comfortable. I played deep in my younger years and more forward in the Premier League. I’m enjoying it a lot. It comes with different duties, different things required in that role. I’m enjoying it a lot. I’m ready to play wherever the boss needs me to.”

The Chelsea star is likely to get more minutes on Wednesday night when they face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League, which will be their final Group H match before they head into the knockout rounds.

