Ruben Loftus-Cheek Makes Chelsea Admission Amid New Role Under Thomas Tuchel

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is enjoying his role under Thomas Tuchel in the Chelsea side this season.

The 25-year-old has impressed Tuchel which has seen him work his way into becoming a first-team regular having returned from loan in the summer.

Loftus-Cheek had to be patient for his chances but has since grasped each and every opportunity handed to him by the German.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It has seen the English midfielder make 12 appearances in all competitions, providing three assists in the process.

Loftus-Cheek has been deployed in midfield, including the no.6 position, a new role for the Chelsea star. But he is relishing every minute on the pitch and believes the variety of roles he has played throughout his development have benefitted him this season.

“Playing in all those (different) positions have made me the player I am today," Loftus-Cheek told Sky Sports. "This position (no.6) was new to me. When I was young I started at the six, then to centre-back, then I moved up, no.10, striker, left-wing, right-wing with Palace. So, I have developed.

"This position is different, more holding sometimes. But I enjoy it, anywhere in the midfield is where I prefer. It’s my favourite to play and I’m most effective in midfield. To play in that position for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, I can’t complain at all.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube