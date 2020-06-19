Lampard: Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been 'really missed' by Chelsea this season

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been heavily missed by Chelsea this season, admitted Frank Lampard ahead of the Blues' Premier League restart opener against Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old has been out since May 2019 after sustaining a long-term Achilles injury in a friendly against New England Revolution.

Since then he has been on the sidelines recovering and following the coronavirus break, it has allowed the midfielder to recover and be fit ahead of the season run-in.

He has featured in both the friendlies against Reading and QPR which saw him bag a brace in the second friendly against QPR.

Chelsea FC

Lampard confirmed he will be available for selection against Aston Villa and that he is 'looking good'.

"He is looking fit. He has taken part in our training games. He has worked really hard to get back, it's a very difficult injury he had and we have really missed him this season, so he has got himself into a position where he is fit.

"Obviously we haven't had enough matches really for him so he will have to be managed in terms of the minutes he plays, to not overstrain him but he is looking good going into the Aston Villa game."

Chelsea will be without Fikayo Tomori and Jorginho on Sunday against Aston Villa, with Callum Hudson-Odoi not yet match fit following a minor injury in training.

