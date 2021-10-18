    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Names Chelsea Star He Thinks is World Class

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed that he believes his teammate Edouard Mendy is 'world class' following an impressive shot stopping performance against Brentford.

    The goalkeeper kep Chelsea in it after an onslaught from the Bees late in the second half, pulling off fine stop after fine stop to keep a clean sheet.

    Speaking after the match, Loftus-Cheek heaped praise upon his goalkeeper.

    sipa_35371909 (1)

    He said: "Eddie in goal, (laughs) he’s saved us a few times but that’s what these top keepers do, the guy is world class. On another day we come away with a few more goals but three points is the most important thing."

    Loftus-Cheek has also impressed and started back to back Premier League games for the Blues and was crucial in the victory, carrying the ball in midfield and drawing fouls.

    The 25-year-old continued to express his gratitude for the chances he is getting this season.

    sipa_35594713

    He continued: "I’m enjoying all my time on the pitch. It’s not somewhere I’ve played a lot in my career. I’d say I started deep, but I’ve moved up to number eight, 10, winger, striker, now back to deep. It’s where I’ve played a lot in my career, in my younger days, six or eight, so it’s not something to foreign to me. 

    "Anywhere I play, especially in the midfield, it’s fantastic as I love being back at this club. I had full intentions of staying here after my Fulham loan, so really happy to play and help the team."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35371909 (1)
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Names Chelsea Star He Thinks is World Class

    just now
    sipa_35594522
    News

    Edouard Mendy: Chelsea Need to Build on Momentum Against Malmo

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35184698 (2)
    News

    Report: Chelsea Set to be in 'Strong Position' Amid New Government COVID-19 Rules

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (36)
    News

    Silva, Rudiger, James, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku: The Chelsea Team News Ahead Of Malmo Clash

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35594756
    News

    Edouard Mendy Fires Chelsea Squad Warning Over Premier League Title Challenge

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35594522
    News

    Edouard Mendy: Brentford Win 'Really Good Result' for Chelsea

    15 hours ago
    sipa_35605561
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Explains Ruben Loftus-Cheek Decision vs Brentford

    15 hours ago
    sipa_35594781
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Makes Chelsea Claim Following Brentford Win

    16 hours ago