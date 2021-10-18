Ruben Loftus-Cheek Names Chelsea Star He Thinks is World Class

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed that he believes his teammate Edouard Mendy is 'world class' following an impressive shot stopping performance against Brentford.

The goalkeeper kep Chelsea in it after an onslaught from the Bees late in the second half, pulling off fine stop after fine stop to keep a clean sheet.

Speaking after the match, Loftus-Cheek heaped praise upon his goalkeeper.

He said: "Eddie in goal, (laughs) he’s saved us a few times but that’s what these top keepers do, the guy is world class. On another day we come away with a few more goals but three points is the most important thing."

Loftus-Cheek has also impressed and started back to back Premier League games for the Blues and was crucial in the victory, carrying the ball in midfield and drawing fouls.

The 25-year-old continued to express his gratitude for the chances he is getting this season.

He continued: "I’m enjoying all my time on the pitch. It’s not somewhere I’ve played a lot in my career. I’d say I started deep, but I’ve moved up to number eight, 10, winger, striker, now back to deep. It’s where I’ve played a lot in my career, in my younger days, six or eight, so it’s not something to foreign to me.

"Anywhere I play, especially in the midfield, it’s fantastic as I love being back at this club. I had full intentions of staying here after my Fulham loan, so really happy to play and help the team."

