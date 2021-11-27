'He Understood me as a Player' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Names his Most Influential Manager at Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has named the manager who has had the most influence on him during his time at the club.

The 25-year-old has been at the Blues since 2004 and has risen up through the ranks at Cobham to now be a member of the first team squad.

Despite rumours of him leaving the club on loan during the summer transfer window, he has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's squad for the current campaign.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Loftus-Cheek revealed the manager who he believes has had the most influence on his career so far.

"[Maurizio] Sarri. I got a lot of minutes under him. He understood me as a player and a person."

The Italian manager was in charge of the Blues during the 2018/19 campaign. Having spent the previous season on loan at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace, Loftus-Cheek regularly featured in the Chelsea midfield under Sarri as he made 40 appearances in all competitions.

He also scored 10 goals and assisted five, contributing to the side's third place finish in the Premier League and their Europa League triumph come the end of the season.

This season under Tuchel, the midfielder has made 12 appearances in all competitions with 3 assists to his name.

His efforts in the heart of the Chelsea team have helped guide them to the top of the Premier League table after 12 games, as well as securing qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League next year.

