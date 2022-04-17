Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed he is 'overjoyed' after scoring his first goal for Chelsea since 2019.

His side travelled to Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals, with the Blues winning 2-0 against the Eagles.

Mason Mount also got onto the scoresheet for Thomas Tuchel's side, who will now compete in their third consecutive final in the competition.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Loftus-Cheek spoke to ITV Sport after the game and revealed his delight of scoring for Chelsea at Wembley.

"Way overdue! It's been a tough road, injuries and going on loan to find my form. I always believed in myself, I always wanted to play for Chelsea.

"I've played a lot this season. I'm happy. I thought just hit it, get contact. It took a deflection, I'll take it! First goal at Wembley, overjoyed."

It was the first time the 26-year-old has scored for the Blues in three years, after he last netted in the Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

A quiet first half in terms of chances saw Chelsea enjoy a lot of the ball, with Tuchel's men looking to press forward at any given opportunity.

Edouard Mendy ensured he kept the scores level going into the break as he pulled off a fine save to deny his fellow Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate from netting.

Loftus-Cheek then opened the scoring just after the hour mark with his powerful shot into the roof of the net, before Mount made it game, set and match soon after with his composed finish past Jack Butland.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube