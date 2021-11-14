Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Praises Ben Chilwell After Strong Start to Season

    Author:

    Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek has heaped praise on his teammate Ben Chilwell after his impressive start to the season. 

    The Blues midfielder has himself enjoyed lots of minutes on the pitch during the current campaign, impressing boss Thomas Tuchel after his loan spell at Fulham last season. 

    He has made ten appearances so far this year, as well as providing two assists. 

    imago1007664873h

    In an interview with Stadium Astro via Chelsea News, Loftus-Cheek commented on how well Chilwell has done this season, considering his lack of gametime for England throughout the summer as he said: "We could see that in training when he was not playing too much at the start of the season, he was still training fantastically well.

    "That’s credit to him that he’s able to knuckle down and keep focused when things are not going his way. When the opportunity came, he’s taken it.

    "We’re happy for him. He’s doing so well. We hope he keeps scoring those volleys."

    Read More

    imago1007475652h

    Chilwell has also made ten appearances so far this season, and scored three goals in three consecutive Premier League matches against Southampton, Brentford and Norwich.

    He was named on the bench for the majority of the start of the campaign but soon worked his way back into the starting XI and is now enjoying some of the best form of his career so far.

    The England international has now played 52 times for the Blues since joining from Leicester City last summer.

    Chelsea next face the Foxes after the international break.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007480531h
    News

    'He’s Doing so Well' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Praises Ben Chilwell After Strong Start to Season

    35 seconds ago
    imago1006467760h
    News

    Official: Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher Recieves Senior England Call-Up

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007760639h
    Transfer News

    'I Owe That to the Club' - Antonio Rudiger Provides Update on Chelsea Contract Situation

    1 hour ago
    imago1007330450h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Are Unlikely to Sell Timo Werner in January Amid Barcelona Interest

    1 hour ago
    imago1007747695h
    Transfer News

    Report: Marcos Alonso is Transfer Target for Barcelona

    1 hour ago
    imago1007880881h
    Transfer News

    Report: Eden Hazard Would 'Prefer' Return to Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    imago1007584912h
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus Could Make Move for Chelsea Goalkeeper

    3 hours ago
    Pulisic x Ziyech x Hudson-Odoi
    Transfer News

    Report: Barcelona Monitoring the Situations of Chelsea Trio

    3 hours ago