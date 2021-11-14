'He’s Doing so Well' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Praises Ben Chilwell After Strong Start to Season

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek has heaped praise on his teammate Ben Chilwell after his impressive start to the season.

The Blues midfielder has himself enjoyed lots of minutes on the pitch during the current campaign, impressing boss Thomas Tuchel after his loan spell at Fulham last season.

He has made ten appearances so far this year, as well as providing two assists.

In an interview with Stadium Astro via Chelsea News, Loftus-Cheek commented on how well Chilwell has done this season, considering his lack of gametime for England throughout the summer as he said: "We could see that in training when he was not playing too much at the start of the season, he was still training fantastically well.

"That’s credit to him that he’s able to knuckle down and keep focused when things are not going his way. When the opportunity came, he’s taken it.

"We’re happy for him. He’s doing so well. We hope he keeps scoring those volleys."

Chilwell has also made ten appearances so far this season, and scored three goals in three consecutive Premier League matches against Southampton, Brentford and Norwich.

He was named on the bench for the majority of the start of the campaign but soon worked his way back into the starting XI and is now enjoying some of the best form of his career so far.

The England international has now played 52 times for the Blues since joining from Leicester City last summer.

Chelsea next face the Foxes after the international break.

