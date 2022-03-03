'He Held His Own' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Praises Harvey Vale for Appearance in FA Cup Against Luton Town

Skip to main content
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Praises Harvey Vale After Successful FA Cup Appearance for Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has praised Harvey Vale for his successful appearance off the bench in their FA Cup tie against Luton Town. 

The Blues beat the Hatters 3-2 on the road in the fifth round of the competition, with both players being two of five Cobham academy graduates to have featured on the night.

Victory at Kenilworth Road now sees them progress to the quarter-finals of the competition, something they have now done for three successive seasons. 

imago1010314997h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Loftus-Cheek complimented the 18-year-old for his appearance as a substitute against the Championship outfit.

"He did really well, he held his own against some physical and strong players. 

"He didn't look out of place at all. Well done Harvey, I'm sure it felt natural to him. It looked very natural. Hopefully he can kick on now."

Read More

Vale played around 28 minutes for the Blues on Wednesday evening, and it was his fourth senior appearance for Chelsea having previously featured against Brentford, Chesterfield and Tottenham Hotspur.

imago1010300931h

The two sides met in the competition for the second successive season, with the World and European Champions also being triumphant in the previous campaign.

Luton took the lead after just two minutes via Reece Burke, with Saul Niguez equalising to score his first goal for the club.

However the hosts went 2-1 up just before half time thanks to Harry Cornick's finish past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Timo Werner then levelled the scoring in the second half, before Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory for his side.

imago1010304128h
