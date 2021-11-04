Ruben Loftus-Cheek Provides Fitness Update Following Impressive Malmo Performance

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has provided an update on his fitness following his fourth consecutive start, against Malmo.

The 25-year-old impressed, driving the ball through the Swedish side's midfield as Chelsea went on to win 1-0.

Speaking to the official Chelsea club website, Loftus-Cheek has provided fans with a fitness update.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

He said: "‘I feel good physically and mentally I’ve left my injury behind.

"It doesn’t even come into my head now. I’m playing freely and I can concentrate on football and football only so I’m in a good place.

"I’ll try to keep developing. I’m grateful for the time on the pitch that I have and I’ll just keep giving my best."

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Blues fans will be hoping that the Englishman can keep his form going as they look to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side currently sit top of the league and are in a good position to qualify for next round of the Champions League, requiring just one point in two matches.

Mateo Kovacic is ruled out until at least after the international break through injury, meaning that Loftus-Cheek has a good chance of featuring once again as Chelsea host Burnley on the weekend.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube