Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Provides Fitness Update Following Impressive Malmo Performance

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has provided an update on his fitness following his fourth consecutive start, against Malmo.

    The 25-year-old impressed, driving the ball through the Swedish side's midfield as Chelsea went on to win 1-0.

    Speaking to the official Chelsea club website, Loftus-Cheek has provided fans with a fitness update.

    imago1007758763h

    Read More

    He said: "‘I feel good physically and mentally I’ve left my injury behind.

    "It doesn’t even come into my head now. I’m playing freely and I can concentrate on football and football only so I’m in a good place.

    "I’ll try to keep developing. I’m grateful for the time on the pitch that I have and I’ll just keep giving my best."

    imago1007758901h

    Blues fans will be hoping that the Englishman can keep his form going as they look to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

    Thomas Tuchel's side currently sit top of the league and are in a good position to qualify for next round of the Champions League, requiring just one point in two matches.

    Mateo Kovacic is ruled out until at least after the international break through injury, meaning that Loftus-Cheek has a good chance of featuring once again as Chelsea host Burnley on the weekend.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007749131h
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Provides Fitness Update Following Impressive Malmo Performance

    just now
    imago1007405158h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Made Marcus Bettinelli 'Feel So Welcome' at Chelsea Following Summer Arrival

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007432126h
    News

    Chelsea Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli Makes Jorginho & N'Golo Kante Admission

    1 hour ago
    imago1007749131h
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Delivers Verdict on Tough Win vs Malmo in Champions League

    1 hour ago
    imago1007752437h
    News

    Lionel Messi: Chelsea One of Seven Candidates to Win Champions League

    3 hours ago
    imago1007588286h
    Features/Opinions

    Harvey Vale: The Story So Far

    3 hours ago
    imago1005474802h
    News

    Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Who He is in Awe of at Chelsea

    4 hours ago
    imago1007405164h
    News

    Marcus Bettinelli Reaveals Why He Rejected Chelsea Move in the Past

    15 hours ago