December 6, 2021
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Provides Honest Assessment of Chelsea's Mistakes After West Ham Defeat

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has provided an honest assessment of the mistakes that the Blues are making following their 3-2 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel admitted that his side lost the match due to individual errors, with Jorginho's backpass putting Edouard Mendy in danger before the goalkeeper fouled Jarrod Bowen for West Ham's first goal.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Loftus-Cheek opened up on his side's individual errors in recent games.

He said: "It’s just a case of mistakes and luck for them. We’ve had a few mistakes over the past couple of games that we’ve never had before and sometimes it happens in football.

"We’re dominating games the majority of the time so I’m sure we’re just in a phase that we need to snap out of very quickly.

Read More

"We need to have better concentration because we want to get points from games like this, especially when we dominate games."

Chelsea will be hoping to cut down on their individual mistakes as they are still involved in every competition this season, with the FA Cup third round draw to take place on Monday evening.

A trip to Russia awaits Tuchel's side on Wednesday before they host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

imago1008453514h
