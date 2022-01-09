Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts to 'Amazing Feeling' of Captaining Chelsea vs Chesterfield

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has taken to social media to react to wearing the Blues captains armbadnd for the first time during the victory over Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

The 25-year-old came on at half-time, replacing Mateo Kovacic who started with the armband.

Taking to Instagram, Loftus-Cheek shared his pride at captaining his boyhood club.

He wrote: "Good win - Into the next round. Amazing feeling to wear the captains armband towards the end of the game."

The midfielder entered the game with Chelsea 4-0 up and receieved the captains armband when Andreas Christensen was substituted during the second period.

Loftus-Cheek has returned from an injury lay-off in his first season back at the club, after a loan period at Fulham last season.

Read More

Thomas Tuchel provided an update on his midfielder's return to action and fitness as, he said: "We have to see if there is a reaction to Ruben's achilles."

imago1009018252h

Chelsea will be hoping that there is no reaction in the case of Loftus-Cheek, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career but has finally broken back into the side under Tuchel.

It remains to be seen as to whether there will be any reaction to the player after his return from injury as Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

He made his 100th appearance for the Blues against Spurs in the first leg of the affair and is gleaming with pride after captaining his side for the first time since breaking into the first team.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008972431h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts to 'Amazing Feeling' of Captaining Chelsea vs Chesterfield

45 seconds ago
imago1009013138h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Gives Honest Review of Chelsea's 5-1 FA Cup Win Over Chesterfield

30 minutes ago
imago1008930473h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Players for Focus Despite Their Lack of Game Time

1 hour ago
imago1008394252h
News

Lewis Hall Reveals When He Was Told He'd Make Chelsea Debut vs Chesterfield

1 hour ago
imago1008975113h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Reliable' Malang Sarr After String of Impressive Performances for Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008394252h
News

Revealed: Lewis Hall Makes History as Youngster Earns Man of the Match on Chelsea Debut

2 hours ago
imago1008795431h
News

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Ball Number & Potential Opponents

1 hour ago
imago1009014624h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Ruben Loftus-Cheek & Mateo Kovacic Fitness Updates After Chesterfield Clash

3 hours ago