Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts to 'Amazing Feeling' of Captaining Chelsea vs Chesterfield

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has taken to social media to react to wearing the Blues captains armbadnd for the first time during the victory over Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

The 25-year-old came on at half-time, replacing Mateo Kovacic who started with the armband.

Taking to Instagram, Loftus-Cheek shared his pride at captaining his boyhood club.

He wrote: "Good win - Into the next round. Amazing feeling to wear the captains armband towards the end of the game."

The midfielder entered the game with Chelsea 4-0 up and receieved the captains armband when Andreas Christensen was substituted during the second period.

Loftus-Cheek has returned from an injury lay-off in his first season back at the club, after a loan period at Fulham last season.

Thomas Tuchel provided an update on his midfielder's return to action and fitness as, he said: "We have to see if there is a reaction to Ruben's achilles."

Chelsea will be hoping that there is no reaction in the case of Loftus-Cheek, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career but has finally broken back into the side under Tuchel.

It remains to be seen as to whether there will be any reaction to the player after his return from injury as Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

He made his 100th appearance for the Blues against Spurs in the first leg of the affair and is gleaming with pride after captaining his side for the first time since breaking into the first team.

