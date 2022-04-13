Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has reacted to his side's Champions League loss against Real Madrid, in which the reigning Champions were knocked out of the competition.

The Blues won 3-2 on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Madrid advanced to the semi-finals thanks to their 5-4 aggregate win across the two ties.

Loftus-Cheek started for Chelsea and produced a solid performance away from home, but ultimately they fell short.

He took to Instagram to reveal his thoughts on the result as the Blues are unable to continue the defence of their European title.

"Heartbroken. We gave everything and fell just shy of our objective. An incredible effort. Our heads will be held high."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was proud of his side's efforts away in Madrid despite the defeat, as he said: "They did not create a lot at Stamford Bridge but they took every half chance and converted it. This answers your question. This was enough.

"You have to reduce your amount of mistakes and we could not reduce it to an absolute minimum over the two legs. That is why the deficit was so high.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Then you come here and play a match like this and, as I said, we have two crucial ball losses that only against very few teams end in a goal. Against Real Madrid, it is possible.

"Still, even over both legs and today, I think we deserved to go through. We were unlucky but there are no regrets. These are the kind of defeats you can take with pride and you can accept as a sportsman."

