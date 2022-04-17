Ruben Loftus-Cheek Recalls Crystal Palace Loan Spell Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final Against Eagles

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has discussed his loan spell at Crystal Palace as Chelsea face the Eagles in the FA Cup semi-final.

The Englishman spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Selhurst Park as he overcame an injury suffered after a breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Loftus-Cheek looked back on his loan spell at Crystal Palace and discussed friendships he holds within their current squad.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The midfielder has found himself as part of Thomas Tuchel's first team plans this season after returning from his loan spell at Fulham, one rather more unsuccessful than his time at Crystal Palace.

During his time with the Eagles, Roy Hodgson's men finished 14th in the Premier League, with Loftus-Cheek playing a variety of positions including on the wing.

This experience has seen him prove his versatility and is now utilised as wing-back for Tuchel on occasion.

Discussing his time at Crystal Palace, he said: "After being here working with the senior team from the age of 17 until 20, training with these fantastic players, I felt like I needed another experience, a next step, Palace was definitely the right place for me.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"It’s where I learned to fight, which is important in football, because it wasn’t all sunshine, we weren’t winning every week.

"I’m still friends with the people I played with there, so I’m happy for Palace. It’s fantastic to see what they’re doing at the moment, they’re in really good form."

The 26-year-old continued to discuss friendships in the Palace squad, two of whom he did not met at the club.

He said: "I’m really good friends with both the centre-backs. I played with Marc (Guehi) here in pre-season a lot.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"He’s a fantastic player. He’s starting every week at the back and I’ve seen him pop up with a few goals as well from corners.

"Joa (Joachim Andersen) was one of our better players at Fulham last season and they’re creating a nice partnership at Palace, but we hope to disrupt that today."

Loftus-Cheek will be hoping to get one over his former side as he looks to make the FA Cup final with Chelsea.

