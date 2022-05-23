Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek has reflected on a challenging season at Stamford Bridge as the Blues lifted two trophies and lost two domestic finals in the campaign.

Thomas Tuchel's men came out triumphant in the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup competitions but lost consecutive domestic finals on penalties to Liverpool.

Taking to Instagram, Loftus-Cheek reflected on the campaign as the Blues finished third and looked forward to next season.

He wrote: "Today we close the door on the 21/22 season. Finals won and lost. A physically and mentally challenging season and one we can take pride in.

"A thank you is owed to the fans for the support throughout. We will return with refreshed body’s & minds to once again tackle the best league with everything we have. A new beginning. A new focus. A new start.



"See you soon."

The midfielder returned from a fairly unsuccessful loan spell at Fulham the previous season, seeing the Cottagers relegated before starting pre-season with Chelsea.

Whilst it was unclear as to whether he would feature in Tuchel's plans for the season, the 26-year-old played his way into the team and provided cover for Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

Altogether, Loftus-Cheek made 40 appearances for the Blues in the campaign, netting once and assisting five times.

He also featured several times at right wing-back, impressing for Tuchel's side as they finished third in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the midfielder, who will be hoping to remain part of the plans at Chelsea under Todd Boehly's ownership.

