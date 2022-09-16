Skip to main content
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reflects On The Start To A New Chelsea Era

IMAGO / Sportimage

Graham Potter's reign hasn't got off to the best start but his squad believes that it is only a matter of time.

Chelsea played their first game under head coach Graham Potter on Tuesday, as they drew 1-1 against RB Salzburg in the second round of the Champions League group stages. 

However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling were quick to come out and back the new man in charge, with the forwards insisting that it's all a part of the process. 

Now, Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins that list in vocalising his trust in Potter's vision, as he talks through what the first few days under his management have been like.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Reece James

Loftus-Cheek and Reece James dejected after Salzburg equaliser. 

"Nice, it's been really good. First of all, really nice people, the gaffer [Graham Potter] and the staff are really nice to talk to," he said in an interview with Chelsea FC.  

"Getting to know them and just getting to know their ways, what the gaffer wants from us and how he wants us to play. I think that's just through repetition - it will come the more we do it. But we're enjoying the new face if you will, so we're really excited." 

The Blues don't play now until October following their postponed match versus Liverpool this weekend, which should have been the final game before the international break, but Loftus-Cheek can only see the bright side. 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek v Leicester

Loftus-Cheek in action against West Ham United. 

"When you have situations like this, we can only do what's best for us. If that's rest or if that's to work hard, you have to manage that yourself. 

"It's a long season as well, especially with the world cup in the middle with loads of games every week so you have to balance it but feeling good. 

"It's a chance to work on things before the next game." 

