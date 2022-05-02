Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has reflected on the 'very disappointing' loss to Everton on Sunday in the Premier League.

Richarlison scored the only goal of the game, taking advantage of a Cesar Azpilicueta mistake in the only goal of the match as Chelsea fell to defeat.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Loftus-Cheek discussed his disappointment with the loss.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He admitted: “We’re all very disappointed. Coming into the game we knew it was going to be a hostile atmosphere and it’d be like a final to them. We felt that straight away.

“They came out of the blocks second half and caught us napping. We were fighting an uphill battle from then on, the fans were behind them, and it was hard to break them down. It was disappointing.”

The Englishman, who was awarded as Chelsea's Man of the Match, continued to discuss the number of individual errors that the Blues have made in recent weeks.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“We’ve made a few mistakes over the past few matches and haven’t kept clean sheets from individual errors. That is how football is, if you keep shooting yourselves in the foot it will be difficult to get out of it," he continued.



“It’s up to us as individuals to tune in and sharpen up as a team together. Getting everyone ready for the game, these are basics in football. If you don’t have these basics, you will struggle like we have the last four games.”

Chelsea have the opportunity to bounce back when they face Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube