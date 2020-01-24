Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to Chelsea training following Achilles injury

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard saw Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek return to full-training at Cobham on Friday with the rest of the Blues squad.

Loftus-Cheek has been out since May after picking up a long-term Achilles injury in the friendly against New England Revolution in Boston. 

The 24-year-old has missed the last eight months after recovery, rehabilitation and now the work on training pitch with the rest of the squad has begun.

It gives Frank Lampard an injury boost after seeing Tammy Abraham come off with an ankle injury during the week, however Ruben Loftus-Cheek's return to the first-team matchday squad is still unknown. 

Frank Lampard provided an update on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's return to full training. 

Speaking to the 5th Stand, Lampard said: "Ruben trained with us today and he's been training with the academy as part of the process, and he's got to the point now where he's ready to come back, still a lot of work for him to do.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard gives update on Tammy Abraham's ankle injury.

----------

"It's been a serious injury, so we will have to feel our way in with him, but great to his presence and his face in training, and hopefully we can work on that fitness as soon as possible."

The Chelsea boss responded to how difficult it is for Ruben Loftus-Cheek to return to training with the rest of the team after a long period being injured.

"I think for Ruben it's so difficult when you're out for so long. It's difficult with your mindset seeing everyone else playing and training, and travelling away for games. It's great to have him back, and I am sure it's enjoyable for him to get his boots back on, and get training with the lads and feel part of the group again. I'm really pleased for that."

----------

How important do you think Ruben Loftus-Cheek's return to the Chelsea side will be? Let us know your thoughts below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kepa Arrizabalaga dropped: Willy Caballero to start for Chelsea against Hull City in FA Cup

Frank Lampard has confirmed Willy Caballero will start ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga for Chelsea against Hull City in the FA Cup 4th round.

Matt Debono

Injury Update: Frank Lampard confirms Tammy Abraham hasn't fractured ankle, but return 'not clear'

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed Tammy Abraham hasn't fractured his ankle after the forward was carried off at full-time against Arsenal in midweek.

Matt Debono

"It’s almost incomprehensible how badly the club has been run." https://www.si.com/soccer/2020/01/23/manchester-united-problems-decisions-solskjaer-woodward-glazer

Scott Kennedy

Report: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea had to settle for a point against Arsenal in the Premier League, despite playing the game with an extra man for 70 minutes following David Luiz's sending off.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, which marks the 200th meeting between the two clubs.

Matt Debono

Report: Barcelona eye Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud should move for Arsenal star fail

Barcelona could turn their attentions to Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud this month, if they are unable to acquire Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard will drop Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea side if necessary

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has admitted he isn't scared to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga from in between the sticks for Willy Caballero.

Matt Debono

Latest transfer update on PSG forward Edinson Cavani - Chelsea and Atletico Madrid linked

Chelsea have opened talks with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain for striker Edinson Cavani this month.

Matt Debono

How to Watch/Live Stream Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.Frank Lampard's side take on the Gunners who are currently in 10th place in the league. Meanwhile Chelsea are faring much better, with ten points more the Blues currently occupy the last Champions League spot.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono