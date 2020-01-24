Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to Chelsea training following Achilles injury

Frank Lampard saw Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek return to full-training at Cobham on Friday with the rest of the Blues squad.

Loftus-Cheek has been out since May after picking up a long-term Achilles injury in the friendly against New England Revolution in Boston.

The 24-year-old has missed the last eight months after recovery, rehabilitation and now the work on training pitch with the rest of the squad has begun.

It gives Frank Lampard an injury boost after seeing Tammy Abraham come off with an ankle injury during the week, however Ruben Loftus-Cheek's return to the first-team matchday squad is still unknown.

Frank Lampard provided an update on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's return to full training.

Speaking to the 5th Stand, Lampard said: "Ruben trained with us today and he's been training with the academy as part of the process, and he's got to the point now where he's ready to come back, still a lot of work for him to do.

"It's been a serious injury, so we will have to feel our way in with him, but great to his presence and his face in training, and hopefully we can work on that fitness as soon as possible."

The Chelsea boss responded to how difficult it is for Ruben Loftus-Cheek to return to training with the rest of the team after a long period being injured.

"I think for Ruben it's so difficult when you're out for so long. It's difficult with your mindset seeing everyone else playing and training, and travelling away for games. It's great to have him back, and I am sure it's enjoyable for him to get his boots back on, and get training with the lads and feel part of the group again. I'm really pleased for that."

