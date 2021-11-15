Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reveals Emotions Regarding Lack of Premier League Starts at Chelsea

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek has made an honest admission regarding his lack of Premier League starts during his Chelsea career.

    The midfielder has started just 17 matches for the Blues despite turning 26 in January.

    Speaking to the official Chelsea club website, Loftus-Cheek admitted his disappointment at starting such few games for his boyhood club.

    imago1007760624h

    He said: "It doesn’t surprise me to be honest.

    "I’ve obviously been here a long time but I’ve had a lot of injuries along the way and I’ve been out on loan twice now so that’s just the way my career has gone. It’s quite a low number that I’d like to build on and now is the time to really hit the ground running."

    The 26-year-old has had an unlucky time with injuries, suffering an achilles tendon rupture back in 2019 after he had broken into Maurizio Sarri's starting XI.

    imago1007861582h

    Speaking about the injury, Loftus-Cheek continued: "After my injury, I struggled to come back and regain that fitness or feel confident in my body but now, after a season of playing a lot (at Fulham), I feel really good in myself mentally and physically. I’m in a good position to play well."

    He has been on fine form so far this season and will be hoping to continue to impress Tuchel as he looks to earn more starts for his boyhood club.

    imago1007664873h (1)
