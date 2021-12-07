Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reveals Honest Conversations With Thomas Tuchel Regarding Chelsea Playing Time

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed the honest conversations between him and head coach Thomas Tuchel regarding his future at the club in the summer.

The 25-year-old returned from a loan spell at Fulham, where he could not help the Cottagers survive relegation.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's trip to Zenit, Loftus-Cheek revealed what was said to him

He heaped praise upon his manager, saying: “He was very understanding of how difficult it was coming back from the injury and going on loan to Fulham. 

Read More

"I think we put it behind us and focused on what was happening at that moment. I felt good coming back pre-season. For me, it was focusing on pre-season and training well, playing well. You can't dwell on the past. Fulham was a difficult spell for me so I had to put it behind me.”

The difficult spell has been put behind him so far as his injury concerns look to be a thing of the past, with Loftus-Cheek getting ample game time this season at his boyhood club.

The midfielder has impressed, working his way into Tuchel's plans but was also aided by injuries to his fellow midfielders N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, seeing an increase in playing time.

Loftus-Cheek is in line to start against Zenit on Wednesday night as Chelsea look to finish top of Group H in the Champions League, needing to match Juventus' result against Malmo to secure top spot.

