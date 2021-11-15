Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reveals That He Always Believed in Chelsea Future Despite Injurt Setbacks

    Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed that he always beleived that he would make it at Stamford Bridge desipte his injury stebacks that he suffered during his time with the club.

    The 26-year-old has proven himself this season, impressing Thomas Tuchel when handed the opportunity.

    Speaking to the official Chelsea club website, Loftus-Cheek admitted that he knew he would always make it at Chelsea.

    "I’ve always believed that I could make it but there have just been a lot of setbacks along the way," he explained. "Despite that, I’ve always believed that I could play for Chelsea regularly.

    "For me, it’s just about staying injury-free and I’ve been that for over a year now for the first time in my career. There’s something I can take from that and I’m really happy with myself.

    "The extra work that I’m doing is keeping me on the pitch and available to play, which is the most important thing. On top of that, I have to do the work and play well on the pitch, which always feels natural for me anyway. When I’m feeling good, I generally perform well."

    The midfielder has played his part so far this season as the Blues sit top of the Premier League table and will be hoping to continue to impress his manager this season.

