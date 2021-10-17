'Be Strong, Use my Body' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reveals Thomas Tuchel's Message

    • October 17, 2021
    Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Message to Ruben Loftus-Cheek

    Author:

    Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed what Thomas Tuchel has said to him amid his recent performances for the club. 

    He enjoyed another strong game for the Blues in their 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday, with Ben Chilwell's half volley and Edouard Mendy's superb goalkeeping separating the two west London sides. 

    They are now back in first in the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City. 

    sipa_35605561

    Loftus-Cheek told Chelsea TV what the German boss' message was to the midfielder, saying: “He says: ‘If I play this position, be strong, use my body, dominate physically and play how I play’. I think if you overthink stuff, things can go bad."

    He has now made six appearances for the Blues this season, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Fulham.

    There were rumours of him departing the club in the summer, but he is now proving to be a reliable option for Tuchel.

    Saturday evening was also his second consecutive start in blue, having previously appeared in the starting XI against Southampton at the start of the month.

    sipa_35372330

    He also spoke on the importance of enjoying his football, adding: “I’ve played football all my life, it’s just about playing how you normally do and not overthinking, and have fun - that’s the main thing. 

    "I think we forget sometimes with all the pressure and having to win, we have to enjoy it as well.”

    Chelsea have now won six Premier League games out of a possible eight, and next face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

