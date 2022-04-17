Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed what he wanted to bring to Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Blues beat the Eagles 2-0 at Wembley Stadium, with the 26-year-old scoring the opener before Mason Mount netted the second.

Thomas Tuchel brought Loftus-Cheek on midway through the first half for the injured Mateo Kovacic, with Chelsea eventually sealing a spot in the final for the third time in three years.

He spoke to ITV Sport after the game and revealed what he wanted to bring to the pitch when he came off the bench in the absence of his Croatian teammate.

"Everyone wants to play. I've done well to keep my momentum. I had to be ready. Kova was feeling his ankle. We looked slow, I wanted to bring energy."

His boss Tuchel was quick to praise him after the match as he scored his first goal for Chelsea since 2019, with the German saying: "Excellent. He was very strong in the matches and would have deserved deserved start.

"Honestly we expected a back four and wanted a normal wing-back and our captain on the pitch. We knew he was ready on the bench.

"He needs to add nothing, he shows it in training. He needs to show it on the pitch. He hid his talent and potential for too long in his career. He is able to produce these performances, this is the way to go.

"For him it's step by step that he continues to grow in his confidence."

Chelsea will now face Liverpool in next month's final.

