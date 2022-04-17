Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reveals What He Wanted to Bring in FA Cup Semi-Final

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed what he wanted to bring to Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on Sunday. 

The Blues beat the Eagles 2-0 at Wembley Stadium, with the 26-year-old scoring the opener before Mason Mount netted the second.

Thomas Tuchel brought Loftus-Cheek on midway through the first half for the injured Mateo Kovacic, with Chelsea eventually sealing a spot in the final for the third time in three years. 

imago1011381036h

He spoke to ITV Sport after the game and revealed what he wanted to bring to the pitch when he came off the bench in the absence of his Croatian teammate.

"Everyone wants to play. I've done well to keep my momentum. I had to be ready. Kova was feeling his ankle. We looked slow, I wanted to bring energy."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His boss Tuchel was quick to praise him after the match as he scored his first goal for Chelsea since 2019, with the German saying: "Excellent. He was very strong in the matches and would have deserved deserved start. 

"Honestly we expected a back four and wanted a normal wing-back and our captain on the pitch. We knew he was ready on the bench.

imago1011381604h

"He needs to add nothing, he shows it in training. He needs to show it on the pitch. He hid his talent and potential for too long in his career. He is able to produce these performances, this is the way to go.

"For him it's step by step that he continues to grow in his confidence."

Chelsea will now face Liverpool in next month's final.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1002915333h
News

'A Fantastic Job' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Neil Bath For His Work in Chelsea Academy

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1011382730h
News

'I'll Keep Working it' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Lauds His Mentality After Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final Win

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011381677h
News

Thomas Tuchel Pleased for Ruben Loftus-Cheek After FA Cup Semi-Final Goal

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011381783h
News

Mason Mount: Chelsea Bounced Back Against Crystal Palace to Reach FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011384538h
News

'Does Not Look so Good' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update on Mateo Kovacic After Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final Win

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011384087h
News

'It Was Not Easy' - Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final Victory Against Crystal Palace

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011381684h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Chelsea Want Liverpool Revenge in FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011381684h
News

'Just Hit it' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Overjoyed' With Chelsea Goal in FA Cup Semi-Final Against Crystal Palace

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago