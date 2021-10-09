Ruben Loftus-Cheek Sends Eight Word Message to Thomas Tuchel Following Chelsea Recall

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has taken to social media to send a message to his manager Thomas Tuchel following an impressive performance against Southampton.

The 25-year-old returned to Chelsea action, looking sharp as he was a vital part of Chelsea's 3-1 win.

And now the midfielder has sent an eight word message on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the midfielder wrote: "Little by little, the bird makes it’s nest."

The cryptic message could hint that the Englishman believes that he has worked hard to earn his chance as he forces his way into Tuchel's plans.

The German has previously praised Loftus-Cheek as he said: "I was happy with Ruben, otherwise he could not have had the chance to come on. He played against Zenit and he played against Aston Villa, and now he played this 15 minutes. He could not be involved without deserving it."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The 25-year-old leads the line in most successful dribbles this season in the Premier League, showing the quality he offers to Tuchel and Chelsea with the impressive statistic.

Tuchel continued to offer insight into what Loftus-Cheek offers his side.

Tuchel said:"So we decided to put Ruben because we were aware of their high pressing in midfield but we wanted to go through midfield.

"Ruben and Kova [Mateo Kovacic] can not only pass but drive with the ball to escape the press. That is the reason we picked them."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube