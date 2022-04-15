Ruben Loftus-Cheek Sends Message to Chelsea Squad for Final End of Season Push

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has told his Chelsea teammates to stay focused on the task at hand until the end of the season amid the ongoing takeover.

The process is nearly over after final bids were lodged on Thursday with three parties still in the running to take over the reigns from Roman Abramovich.

Consortiums led by Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca are the final three bids, with a preferred bidder expected to be chosen by Chelsea and Raine, the US merchant bank overseeing the sale, next week.

Chelsea didn't let the distractions get in the way of them in March, winning six from six, but have lost two games in April to Brentford and Real Madrid.

On both occasions they have bounced back and beaten Southampton and Real Madrid, showing signs that defeats are simply a blip.

Loftus-Cheek let his teammates know that Chelsea need to be ready for the big games that await between now and the end of the season, being unable to afford to let their minds wander elsewhere.

What Ruben Loftus-Cheek said on the takeover

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Loftus-Cheek said: "We try not to think about the off-field things too much to be honest, especially when you have a game of this magnitude to focus on.

"From now until the end of the season, we’ve got some really big games coming up and we can’t afford to have our minds on other things.

"We will stay tight as group and that’s why we are able to focus on the task ahead and putting in strong performances like we’ve shown recently."

