Ruben Loftus-Cheek Sends Message to Chelsea Teammates After Defeat to Everton

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has sent a strong message to his Chelsea teammates after their loss to Everton on Sunday afternoon. 

The Blues travelled to Goodison Park and suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Toffees, who are managed by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. 

Such a result has boosted Everton's aims of avoiding relegation from the Premier League, with Thomas Tuchel's side still hoping for a top four finish come the end of the season. 

When he spoke to the official Chelsea website after the game, Loftus-Cheek sent a strong message to his teammates after their poor result away from home.

“This is not Chelsea standard at all. Our concentration levels were not good enough.”

Tuchel himself was not pleased with the performance, with the German boss saying: "We hate to lose but we are responsible for it.

"We are responsible for today, it is our responsibility. It was our responsibility at Old Trafford to not get more.

"We struggle to have consecutive clean sheets and we struggle to have consecutive top performances, obviously, and that is why we have lost points."

He also added: "If there is something I could do, I would try it. The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances.

"This was more like the game against West Ham and against West Ham we had a clean sheet and played without any big mistakes. If you fall behind against an atmosphere like this, install belief in the opponents team, you struggle."

