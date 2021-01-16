NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Ruben Loftus-Cheek still has a long-term future at Chelsea, insists Frank Lampard

Publish date:

Frank Lampard still believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek has a long-term future at Chelsea after going out on loan to Fulham for the 2020/21 campaign.

Loftus-Cheek was loaned out to the Blues local rivals following a return to action following a long-term Achilles injury sustained in ay 2019. 

The 24-year-old has shone for Scott Parker's side, and has received plaudits for his current boss, and Lampard has also recognised his performances. 

Lampard is ready for Loftus-Cheek to return to Stamford Bridge and to welcome him back into the Blues fold once his loan deal at Fulham ends. 

"He played well [against Tottenham] and I was really pleased to see that because when Ruben was getting fit and was with us, I felt like we missed him last year," said Lampard as quoted by Goal.

"And when Ruben was getting fit, I was excited because I know the attributes he has and I wanted those attributes at the club," Lampard told reporters through Zoom.

"The conversations I had with Ruben earlier in the season were that he wasn’t feeling as sharp as he wanted to be on the back of a really bad injury which he had [a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in May 2019].

"Could he go and play games because he felt he needed games and maybe he could get regular games elsewhere.

tottenham-hotspur-v-fulham-premier-league (1)

"Seeing him play recently, I see him looking fit, fresh and strong. We know he’s an obvious talent so it’s great. If he can keep that up hopefully through the season and if he can get back to where he was and more then I’ll be very happy and he’ll come back as our player, for sure."

Loftus-Cheek is unavailable to play for Fulham against his parent club on Saturday when the two sides meet at Craven Cottage in the Premier League

49456092 (1)
