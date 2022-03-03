Skip to main content
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Surprised to Have Played in Defence Against Luton Town

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed he was surprised to have played in defence against Luton Town. 

The Blues beat the Hatters 3-2 at Kenilworth Road in their FA Cup fifth round tie with Loftus-Cheek playing at right centre-back for his side, as well as picking up an assist. 

It was his 23rd appearance of the season, and his first for the club as a central defender.

imago1010314997h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, the 26-year-old spoke about the role he played for his side and how the decision to play him there came as a shock to him.

"It came as a surprise to me, I found out the day before that I might have to do a job there. A lot of our defenders have niggles. There's some players that played 120 minutes plus penalties.

Read More

"You have to do a job. I try to bring my qualities, what makes me Loftus-Cheek to the game. That's all I could do. I really enjoyed it. I played there at 12 or 13 (years old) for a season or two. I never liked it!

"Tonight was different, I played in a back four when I was young. Now it's different, I had more license to step out and create the attack from the start."

imago1010304119h

Luton went 1-0 up against Chelsea after just two minutes thanks to Reece Burke's header.

Saul Niguez equalised to score his first goal for the Blues, but the hosts regained the lead just before half time via Harry Cornick.

However, goals from Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku were enough to seal the tie and send them to the quarter-finals of the competition.

