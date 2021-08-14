Sports Illustrated home
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Tests Positive For COVID-19

The midfielder is absent from the squad.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore misses out on the Blues squad to face Crystal Palace on the opening game of the Premier League season.

The Blues will be hoping to start the season with a win.

As per Carefree Youth, Loftus-Cheek tested positive for Covid-19 when Chelsea returned from Belfast from the Super Cup.

sipa_34332481

The midfielder was set to be part of Thomas Tuchel's squad going into the season as he looked to earn his place at Chelsea.

However, he has been dealt another blow in his Chelsea career as he mises out on the squad for the first game of the season.

It has been reported that despite links with a move away.Loftus-Cheek has been

Loftus-Cheek has been linked with a loan move to the Bundesliga in order to get his career back on track but with the Academy graduate 'determined' to impress , he could be handed a first team chance this season.

What has Thomas Tuchel said?

Speaking on Loftus-Cheek back in pre-season, Tuchel said: "Generally, I am happy and that's why he plays, he deserves to play at this point of the preparation. But I think he can do even more, he can show up more.

"He can show more physical capability and drive more with the ball. I'm never satisfied with him, I have the feeling we need to push him to the absolute limit.

E8rVL3qXMAAVhW3

"He has everything in his hands and it's on him to decide his own future like every player. He has to keep on going 150% because 100% is not enough."

High praise from his manager and Loftus-Cheek will be determined to prove himself under the German.

loftus-cheek-chelsea-1920
