Ruben Loftus-Cheek Urges Chelsea to Overcome Champions League Heartbreak to Lift FA Cup

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has encouraged his Chelsea teammates to overcome their disappointment at exiting the Champions League and look to reach the FA Cup final when they play Crystal Palace in the semi-final on Sunday.

The Blues face Patrick Vieria's Eagles with a place in the final against Liverpool up for grabs.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Loftus-Cheek has urged his teammates to overcome Tuesday's disappointing exit to Real Madrid.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Blues nearly pulled off a historic comeback, being 3-1 down in the first leg.

Timo Werner's late goal made it 3-0 to Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu and 4-3 on aggregate but a Rodrygo goal for the hosts sent it to extra-time before Karim Benzema sent them through.

Loftus-Cheek has now urged his Chelsea teammates to put the disappointment to the side and look to progress to the FA Cup final, with another trophy up for grabs.

He said: "Now we’ve got an FA Cup semi-final to focus on and sometimes that’s the best way to deal with it.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"You’ve got another huge game to play that can outweigh the disappointment and suddenly if you win that you’re really happy again.

"I think we can take confidence from the performance on Tuesday after beating them in Madrid on the night and take that into the semi-final.

"It’s a similar kind of setting, in that it’s a huge stadium, but this time we’ll have our fans in half of it. So we’ll be ready for it for sure."

Liverpool will await the winners of the semi-final, with Chelsea knowing that if they progress they will have the chance for revenge after losing the Carabao Cup final to Jurgen Klopp's men.

