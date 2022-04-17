Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Urges Chelsea to Overcome Champions League Heartbreak to Lift FA Cup

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has encouraged his Chelsea teammates to overcome their disappointment at exiting the Champions League and look to reach the FA Cup final when they play Crystal Palace in the semi-final on Sunday.

The Blues face Patrick Vieria's Eagles with a place in the final against Liverpool up for grabs.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Loftus-Cheek has urged his teammates to overcome Tuesday's disappointing exit to Real Madrid.

imago1011169456h

The Blues nearly pulled off a historic comeback, being 3-1 down in the first leg.

Timo Werner's late goal made it 3-0 to Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu and 4-3 on aggregate but a Rodrygo goal for the hosts sent it to extra-time before Karim Benzema sent them through.

Loftus-Cheek has now urged his Chelsea teammates to put the disappointment to the side and look to progress to the FA Cup final, with another trophy up for grabs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He said: "Now we’ve got an FA Cup semi-final to focus on and sometimes that’s the best way to deal with it.

imago1009996548h

"You’ve got another huge game to play that can outweigh the disappointment and suddenly if you win that you’re really happy again.

"I think we can take confidence from the performance on Tuesday after beating them in Madrid on the night and take that into the semi-final.

"It’s a similar kind of setting, in that it’s a huge stadium, but this time we’ll have our fans in half of it. So we’ll be ready for it for sure."

Liverpool will await the winners of the semi-final, with Chelsea knowing that if they progress they will have the chance for revenge after losing the Carabao Cup final to Jurgen Klopp's men.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007574213h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hints at Stamford Bridge Pitch Extension Under New Chelsea Owners

By Nick Emmsjust now
imago1008819397h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to New Chelsea Owners Ahead of Takeover

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011266357h
News

Thomas Tuchel Challenges Chelsea's Timo Werner to Continue Goalscoring Form

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010994048h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010941665h
Transfer News

Report: Swansea City Interested in Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu After Venezia Loan

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1006534596h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Prepared to Let Romelu Lukaku Leave Chelsea Amid PSG & Inter Interest

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011278052h (1)
News

'Play Your Best and Strongest Team!' - John Terry Sends Selection Message to Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final Against Crystal Palace

By Rob Calcutt15 hours ago
imago1011276032h
News

Report: Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Ready to Speak to Chelsea Over Future Amid Barcelona Interest

By Rob Calcutt15 hours ago