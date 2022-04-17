Skip to main content
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Urges Chelsea to Take Form Into FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has urged his side to take their recent form into their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on Sunday. 

The Blues will travel to Wembley Stadium for the second time this season to face the Eagles as they look to reach a third consecutive final in the competition. 

Thomas Tuchel's side have been victorious in both of their previous meetings against the south London outfit, with both fixtures coming in the Premier League.

imago1011276091h

When he spoke to the official Chelsea website, Loftus-Cheek called for his side to ensure they take their recent form into the clash on Sunday.

"Obviously we had two heavy defeats which is unheard of at Chelsea. The Southampton game was a reaction to say we don’t accept that as a team. That was a show of real class & something for the fans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Now we’ve scored nine goals in two games, so we need to take that attacking ruthlessness into today’s game."

The Blues returned from the international breaks to consecutive defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid.

imago1011130741h

However they soon got back to winning ways against Southampton when they beat the Saints 6-0 away from home.

Just three days later they travelled to Madrid for their Champions League second leg against the La Liga giants and despite winning 3-2 on the night, they were knocked out of the competition.

A win against Palace would see Chelsea reach the FA Cup final for the third season in a row, having lost the last two against Arsenal and Leicester City.

imago1008121614h
