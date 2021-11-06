Antonio Rudiger Admits David Luiz & Gary Cahill Were His 'Biggest Influences' at Chelsea

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has revealed who his two biggest influences were when he joined Chelsea back in 2017.

The German international joined the Blues for a reported initial fee of £29 million following two seasons at Roma.

He has gone from strength to strength in west London but could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season with his contract set to expire and no extension yet agreed with the Blues.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Rudiger revealed who his two biggest influences were when he joined the west London side.

"I would say David Luiz and Gary Cahill have been my biggest influences, said Rudiger. "Gary Cahill was more the quiet one, but a guy who always leaves everything on the pitch. For me, he was exceptional.

"Off the pitch, he was a very good guy and not someone who would be there at the start of the game shouting, shouting, shouting… no, no… but out on the pitch he was a warrior, the same as David Luiz.

"These two players were very, very important for me."

Keeping up with the praise for his team, Rudiger lauded manager Thomas Tuchel for giving him a 'new life'.

“Tuchel gave me new life,” the centre-back said. “I wouldn’t say he said: ‘You have to be the biggest speaker in the dressing room.’

"I’m not like this. I like to show everything on the pitch. He told me what he expects – my natural game: to be aggressive, to be a leader."

