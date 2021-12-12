Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea Can't Use Injury Problems As Excuse for Silly Mistakes

Author:

Antonio Rudiger accepts Chelsea have plenty of injury problems but insists they can't use that as an excuse for making mistakes.

Mistakes in the little details of Chelsea's game have crept in over recent games which has seen the Blues concede ten goals in their last five matches, not keeping a clean sheet in any. 

Injuries have hampered and provided Thomas Tuchel with selection dilemmas, again against Leeds United on Saturday as they netted a 94th minute at Stamford Bridge to seal a 3-2 win.

imago1008586920h

They were without several players against Marcelo Bielsa's side. Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic were all sidelined.

But Rudiger, who won both penalties, remains adamant errors need to be cut out despite the squad being depleted through injuries.

Read More

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Rudiger said: "Obviously we are missing players, this is clear, but I don’t look for excuses. We have a good squad and this is the chance for people now and everyone has to take their chance."

He added: "In terms of mentality, we matched their game, in terms of quality, no because the goals we conceded were too easy

imago1008588646h (1)

"These days we concede a lot of goals which are too easy and we have to address this. If you want to compete for trophies you should not do that type of mistake. We know we need to improve things as quickly as possible.

"We do silly mistakes, we punish ourselves and give away goals. It's not that the opponents are killing us or outplaying us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008344952h
News

Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea Can't Use Injury Problems As Excuse for Silly Mistakes

40 seconds ago
imago1008392660h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Eye Up Possible January Loan Swoop for Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic

8 minutes ago
imago1008588560h
News

'We Have to Address This' - Antonio Rudiger Fires Message to Chelsea Squad on Defensive Record

53 minutes ago
imago1008532558h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Fear Cesar Azpilicueta Exit Amid Interest From Barcelona

1 hour ago
imago1008549635h
News

Revealed: Chelsea 'Most Likely' to Draw Real Madrid in Last-16 of Champions League

3 hours ago
imago1008584199h
News

Jorginho Makes Honest Admission on Double Penalty Action in Win Over Leeds

3 hours ago
imago1008532558h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Keeping Close Eye on Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta

4 hours ago
imago1008525918h
News

Simulated Champions League Last-16 Draw: Chelsea Handed Real Madrid Tie

5 hours ago