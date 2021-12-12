Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea Can't Use Injury Problems As Excuse for Silly Mistakes

Antonio Rudiger accepts Chelsea have plenty of injury problems but insists they can't use that as an excuse for making mistakes.

Mistakes in the little details of Chelsea's game have crept in over recent games which has seen the Blues concede ten goals in their last five matches, not keeping a clean sheet in any.

Injuries have hampered and provided Thomas Tuchel with selection dilemmas, again against Leeds United on Saturday as they netted a 94th minute at Stamford Bridge to seal a 3-2 win.

They were without several players against Marcelo Bielsa's side. Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic were all sidelined.

But Rudiger, who won both penalties, remains adamant errors need to be cut out despite the squad being depleted through injuries.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Rudiger said: "Obviously we are missing players, this is clear, but I don’t look for excuses. We have a good squad and this is the chance for people now and everyone has to take their chance."

He added: "In terms of mentality, we matched their game, in terms of quality, no because the goals we conceded were too easy

"These days we concede a lot of goals which are too easy and we have to address this. If you want to compete for trophies you should not do that type of mistake. We know we need to improve things as quickly as possible.

"We do silly mistakes, we punish ourselves and give away goals. It's not that the opponents are killing us or outplaying us."

