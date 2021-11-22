Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel: Antonio Rudiger 'Fully Committed' to Chelsea Despite Uncertainty Over Future

Author:

Thomas Tuchel insists Antonio Rudiger remains 'fully committed' to Chelsea despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is yet to pen an extension with the European champions and could become a free agent next summer should a deal not be reached with Chelsea. 

Rudiger's demands exceed what Chelsea are prepared to offer the German to extend which is making it increasingly likely that the defender will leave the club.

imago1008121514h

He will be free to agree a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1 as Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich circle with interest.

Rudiger netted on Saturday in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Leicester City as he guided his header into the far corner to ensure the Blues maintained their spot at the top of the Premier League.

Tuchel was asked about Rudiger's future at the club and was quick to praise his player, and offered a glowing assessment of the defender's commitment. 

Read More

imago1008115474h

“He has been outstanding from day one and is getting better and better at a very high level,” said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london.

“The situation is the situation. We want him to stay, this is very clear and he knows it. But sometimes in these situations there is a certain delay and, obviously, there is a delay in these talks and his decision.

“It can happen these days but it does not effect his mentality, it doesn’t affect his quality, it doesn’t effect his behaviour. He is fully committed to Chelsea right now and I am absolutely sure he feels the trust, respect and love from the club and spectators.

“For me, he is a big competitor and he is exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league and at a club where winning matters, so let’s be a bit patient and hopefully we have a happy end.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008116293h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Antonio Rudiger 'Fully Committed' to Chelsea Despite Uncertainty Over Future

30 seconds ago
imago1008116293h
News

Thomas Tuchel is Hoping For a 'Happy Ending' Regarding Antonio Rudiger's Contract at Chelsea

11 hours ago
imago1008148680h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Juventus Clash as Allegri Reveals Injury Woes

11 hours ago
imago1008148680h
News

Juventus Boss Massimiliano Allegri Praises 'Extraordinary' Stamford Bridge Ahead of Chelsea Clash

12 hours ago
imago1008117198h
News

Jody Morris Reveals Pressure From American Fans to Play Christian Pulisic at Chelsea

13 hours ago
imago1007869420h
Features/Opinions

Conor Gallagher: The English Prodigy Chelsea Can Not Let Slip Through Their Hands

14 hours ago
imago0046915085h
News

'He Was Top Drawer' - Jody Morris Comments on Mason Mount Criticism

14 hours ago
imago0019955527h
News

'The Quality Was There' - Didier Drogba Speaks on Mohamed Salah's Chelsea Career

14 hours ago