Thomas Tuchel: Antonio Rudiger 'Fully Committed' to Chelsea Despite Uncertainty Over Future

Thomas Tuchel insists Antonio Rudiger remains 'fully committed' to Chelsea despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is yet to pen an extension with the European champions and could become a free agent next summer should a deal not be reached with Chelsea.

Rudiger's demands exceed what Chelsea are prepared to offer the German to extend which is making it increasingly likely that the defender will leave the club.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He will be free to agree a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January 1 as Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich circle with interest.

Rudiger netted on Saturday in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Leicester City as he guided his header into the far corner to ensure the Blues maintained their spot at the top of the Premier League.

Tuchel was asked about Rudiger's future at the club and was quick to praise his player, and offered a glowing assessment of the defender's commitment.

IMAGO / News Images

“He has been outstanding from day one and is getting better and better at a very high level,” said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london.

“The situation is the situation. We want him to stay, this is very clear and he knows it. But sometimes in these situations there is a certain delay and, obviously, there is a delay in these talks and his decision.

“It can happen these days but it does not effect his mentality, it doesn’t affect his quality, it doesn’t effect his behaviour. He is fully committed to Chelsea right now and I am absolutely sure he feels the trust, respect and love from the club and spectators.

“For me, he is a big competitor and he is exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league and at a club where winning matters, so let’s be a bit patient and hopefully we have a happy end.”

