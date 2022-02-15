Rudiger Hails Kepa After He Was 'Written Off' Before Tuchel Appointment

Rudiger Hails Chelsea's Kepa After He Was 'Written Off' Before Tuchel Appointment

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has heaped praise on Kepa Arrizabalaga, who he believes was written off before Thomas Tuchel's appointment at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old has formed a strong relationship with both the Spaniard and their boss.

Speaking to SPORT1, Rudiger has praised both of them but focused on Kepa's ressurgance under Tuchel this season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

When asked about Tuchel, Rudiger said: "He's an absolute football expert who knows exactly what he expects from us on the pitch, and I think you can tell by looking at us. With his style, he takes the whole team with him and doesn't forget anyone."

The defender then continued to cite Tuchel's man management of Kepa, who was previously thrown under the bus by Frank Lampard for his poor form in previous seasons.

"You just have to look at the performance of our actual second goalkeeper, Kepa, in the semifinals for example," Rudiger continued.

"Kepa has been written off by many but has done an outstanding job replacing Edou (Mendy) in recent weeks. Also because as a team we all believed in him, what a strong goalkeeper he still is."

Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season, with Chelsea hoping to find a breakthrough in negotiations to see him stay with the club.

He has lifted the Champions League, FA Cup and Club World Cup during his time in Blue and will be hoping to add to his trophies if decides to stay.

