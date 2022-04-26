Thomas Tuchel was handed a double fitness boost on Tuesday morning after Reece James and Antonio Rudiger were both involved in team training.

Both missed their 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday due to injuries, with Tuchel leaving James out as a precaution. While Rudiger was hoped to return for this Thursday's Premier League clash away to Manchester United.

"The injury of Toni, in one leg it's the groin and the other a bit the hamstring," said Tuchel on Rudiger. "He is somebody that plays through the pain and is used to it, but it's muscle pain and huge discomfort. He feels insecure because he is not used to having muscle injuries. So he feels like it could happen."

IMAGO / PA Images

"He wants to come back, and the plan is he is back on Tuesday in training for Thursday (against Manchester United). Hopefully, we can stick to the plan."

While the explanation for James was that he didn't feel fully confident in his hamstrings. Tuchel added: "Reecey had a bit of a weird feeling, not feeling fully confident about his hamstrings, so we did not take the risk of a reinjury and left him out of the squad."

Tuchel has seen his wish granted after the Germany international was pictured in training with his teammates on Tuesday, as was James also.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Whether either or both are fit to start at Old Trafford on Thursday remains unknown. Tuchel is likely to provide a full fitness update in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday night.

But nevertheless, it's a double boost for Chelsea who are also reported to be set to welcome back both Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi from injury before the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube