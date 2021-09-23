Rudiger Makes Contract Demand Amid Lukaku and Werner Wages

September 23, 2021
Antonio Rudiger Makes Chelsea Contract Demand Amid Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner Wages

Publish date:

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has made a contract demand after finding out how much Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are earning, according to reports.

Rudiger, who has played a key role in Chelsea's success over the past four years, has received interest from a variety of clubs including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

As per 90min, Rudiger believes he is worth a similar amount to Chelsea striker's Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner who are currently earning in excess of £300,000-per-week, and are Chelsea's highest paid players.

sipa_34757574

The defender is aware that he is in a strong negotiating position as many clubs want to sign him, but Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is 'desperate' to keep hold of him.

Rudiger is currently in the final year of his contract in west London, and happy to stay at Chelsea, provided his demands are met.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Rudiger has been offered around £140,000-per-week which is a "good increase on what he's on," but it would seem that he is after more.

Amid Chelsea's interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, Rudiger will be keen to assess the situation as soon as possible so he knows where he stands at the club, since Kounde's arrival will mean more competition for places.

sipa_33154818

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has also risen to prominence after a variety of good pre-season performances as well as a couple this season already.

Thus, competition for a centre-back position is only going to get harder for the German defender.

