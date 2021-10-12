    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Antonio Rudiger Offers Chelsea Injury Scare Ahead of Brentford Clash

    Author:

    Antonio Rudiger missed Germany's final World Cup qualifier on Monday night against North Macedonia with a 'back problem', which could provide Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel with a selection concern for their weekend clash against Brentford.

    The 28-year-old was not named in the matchday squad for the match on Monday as Germany became the first country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. 

    Rudiger missed the final training session ahead of the World Cup qualifier because of an issue with his back.

    Hansi Flick said ahead of the match: "Antonio Rudiger didn't train as a precautionary measure, he received treatment and was doing well."

    sipa_35371761 (1)

    The official Germany social media account provided an update on why he missed the 4-0 win, confirming Rudiger was unavailable 'due to a back problem'.

    Chelsea's success was clear for the Germans as Timo Werner bagged a brace, as well as Kai Havertz getting on the scoresheet in their final match before returning to Cobham for club duty. 

    With it being a precaution, Tuchel will be hoping Rudiger is ready for selection to face Brentford on Saturday night in the Premier League. 

    Chelsea will already be without Thiago Silva in defence, who will return on the day of the game following involvement with Brazil the day before on Friday. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35373793 (4)
    News

    Antonio Rudiger Offers Chelsea Injury Scare Ahead of Brentford Clash

    just now
    sipa_34576850
    News

    Mason Mount: Ballon d'Or Nomination Just the Start of Career

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35322384
    Transfer News

    Report: Six Clubs Interested in Signing Antonio on Free Transfer

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35459574
    Features/Opinions

    Chelsea Fans Make Decision On Eden Hazard's Potential Chelsea Return

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35189260
    News

    Mason Mount Optimistic But Realistic Over Ballon d'Or Chances

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35323871 (1)
    Transfer News

    Thomas Tuchel Has Already Delivered Verdict On Eden Hazard Returning to Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (30)
    News

    Pulisic, James, Silva, Kante, Lukaku: Chelsea Availability Update Ahead of Brentford Clash

    3 hours ago
    sipa_28909082
    Transfer News

    Report: Summer Chelsea Target Sergio Romero Set to Join Venezia

    11 hours ago