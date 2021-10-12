Antonio Rudiger Offers Chelsea Injury Scare Ahead of Brentford Clash

Antonio Rudiger missed Germany's final World Cup qualifier on Monday night against North Macedonia with a 'back problem', which could provide Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel with a selection concern for their weekend clash against Brentford.

The 28-year-old was not named in the matchday squad for the match on Monday as Germany became the first country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Rudiger missed the final training session ahead of the World Cup qualifier because of an issue with his back.

Hansi Flick said ahead of the match: "Antonio Rudiger didn't train as a precautionary measure, he received treatment and was doing well."

Sipa USA

The official Germany social media account provided an update on why he missed the 4-0 win, confirming Rudiger was unavailable 'due to a back problem'.

Chelsea's success was clear for the Germans as Timo Werner bagged a brace, as well as Kai Havertz getting on the scoresheet in their final match before returning to Cobham for club duty.

With it being a precaution, Tuchel will be hoping Rudiger is ready for selection to face Brentford on Saturday night in the Premier League.

Chelsea will already be without Thiago Silva in defence, who will return on the day of the game following involvement with Brazil the day before on Friday.

