'Running Off Instinct' - Christian Pulisic Reveals His Best Chelsea Goal

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has opened up and discussed what he believes is the best goal that he has scored during his time with the club.

The American has 19 goals to choose from during his time at Stamford Bridge as he has proven to be a constant goal threat across his three seasons with the club.

Speaking to the Premier League's YouTube channel, Pulisic has discussed which goal he believes was his best.

The USMNT captain revealed that his strike against Manchester City back in 2020 was his best at the club.

The forward picked the ball up inside his own half before taking on two Man City defenders. He slowed down before knocking the ball past Benjamin Mendy and in on goal before cooly slotting into the bottom corner from just outside of the box.

When asked to go into detail on the goal, he revealed why he thinks it is the best that he has scored for Chelsea.

He said: "I think the one against Man City.

"The more time you have, you think more. I was running off instinct as I had a long way to go."

His instinct saw Chelsea go 1-0 up just before half-time in an important match last year, which would help the Blues on the way to finishing in the top four.

Several other goals could have been selected, including any of his against Burnley as he netter an iconic hattrick under Frank Lampard.

