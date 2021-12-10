Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'Running Off Instinct' - Christian Pulisic Reveals His Best Chelsea Goal

Author:

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has opened up and discussed what he believes is the best goal that he has scored during his time with the club.

The American has 19 goals to choose from during his time at Stamford Bridge as he has proven to be a constant goal threat across his three seasons with the club.

Speaking to the Premier League's YouTube channel, Pulisic has discussed which goal he believes was his best.

imago1008392660h

The USMNT captain revealed that his strike against Manchester City back in 2020 was his best at the club.

The forward picked the ball up inside his own half before taking on two Man City defenders. He slowed down before knocking the ball past Benjamin Mendy and in on goal before cooly slotting into the bottom corner from just outside of the box.

Read More

When asked to go into detail on the goal, he revealed why he thinks it is the best that he has scored for Chelsea.

imago1008271039h

He said: "I think the one against Man City. 

"The more time you have, you think more. I was running off instinct as I had a long way to go."

His instinct saw Chelsea go 1-0 up just before half-time in an important match last year, which would help the Blues on the way to finishing in the top four.

Several other goals could have been selected, including any of his against Burnley as he netter an iconic hattrick under Frank Lampard.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008121663h (1)
News

'Running Off Instinct' - Christian Pulisic Reveals His Best Chelsea Goal

just now
imago1007853550h
News

Chelsea Loanee Levi Colwill Heaps Praise Upon 'Humble' Thomas Tuchel

30 minutes ago
imago1008392660h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals His 'Perfect Team' Including Chelsea & USMNT Legends

9 hours ago
imago1008453092h
News

Germany Legend Jerome Boateng Heaps Praise on Chelsea's 'Best Defender' Antonio Rudiger

9 hours ago
imago1007853550h
News

Levi Colwill Names Chelsea Star as Role Model & Discusses Playing Alongside Thiago Silva

10 hours ago
imago1008128344h
News

Levi Colwill Reveals Desire to Succeed at Chelsea & Accepts Pressure to Perform on Loan

10 hours ago
imago0018702850h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Four Ruled Out for Leeds Ahead of Premier League Clash

11 hours ago
imago1008525911h
News

Timo Werner Provides Fitness & Injury Update Following Chelsea Brace vs Zenit

11 hours ago