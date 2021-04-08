Sérgio Conceição believes Porto deserved more in 2-0 defeat to Chelsea

Porto manager Sérgio Conceição believes FC Porto deserved more than to lose 2-0 to Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Thomas Tuchel's side ran out winners at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Wednesday night to take the advantage heading into the second leg next Tuesday back in Seville.

Mason Mount punished Porto's bright start in the 32nd minute before Ben Chilwell handed the Portuguese side a further blow late on as he rounded Marchesin to double the lead.

Porto were bright in stages, particularly in the opening half an hour in Seville, but failed to make it count in front of goal.

And their manager feels hard done by, saying they deserved more from the game.

He told the media: "It was a good game on our part. We are not happy and we are not deserved to be at a disadvantage in the tie. We had personality and character, but we are playing games at the highest level.

He added: "We believe. From what we already knew before and much more after this game."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel also admitted that his side were lucky to escape with a clean sheet and win on Wednesday evening.

"It's only half time [of the tie] and we experienced what can happen in football last Saturday. I feel a good atmosphere in the dressing room. We are happy but not too happy, excited but not too excited.

"We made a few good attacks and got two good goals today. It was hard for us to create touches in the box, find the right rhythm for a long time.

"Overall we escaped with a very, very good result. But it's the quarter-finals and we have to keep on going, it will be necessary for another top performance and top mentality next Tuesday."

