Saúl Niguez Reveals Career Plans After Retirement Following Chelsea Switch

Saúl Ñíguez has revealed what his next career move will most likely be after retiring from football.

The Spanish midfielder signed on a one-season loan deal with the option to buy from Atletico Madrid in summer 2021.

Having only made one appearance so far in a Blues jersey, the 26-year-old still has much to prove in London.

SIPA USA

Speaking with Fabrizio Romano on his live Twitch stream, Saúl revealed his plans to go into management after his retirement from football.

"I haven't thought about it properly yet, but I believe the most likely is to become a manager, or at least try it.

"Several years ago, I began to train as a coach, I did various things with the younger levels at Atletico Madrid, I was trying to help, without being in any official position.

"But in the future, I would like to do the official courses and try to become a coach."

SIPA USA

He then went on to discuss what would be the next step, should management not work out for him.

"If not, I would like to be a sporting director, and if that doesn't work out, then I would like to be an agent.

"An agent to try and help young players, walking them through the things they need to do, but always looking after them."

It seems as though football runs through Saúl's blood.

Hopefully, he can bring some of that footballing know-how and management incentives to the table for Chelsea as they look to improve upon last season's successes.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube