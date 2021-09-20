Saúl Niguez Reveals Plans for His Family's Move to London After Chelsea Move

Chelsea midfielder Saúl Ñíguez has revealed plans for his family to move to London during his loan spell with last season's Champions league winners.

The Blues opted for the Spanish midfielder on a loan deal until the end of the season after searching the market for a midfield player with his style of play.

Since joining Chelsea, he has only featured once, in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Aston Villa, but was substituted 45 minutes into the game.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano on his live Twitch stream, Saúl discussed his integration into London life and how his family plan on moving to England.

"Right from the start with the club, everything was positive. The teammates, the coach and the club are making everything very easy for me.

"Outside of football, in terms of the move, things are a little bit more difficult.

"My wife and my daughter are trying to come over and I haven't seen them since I arrived. My daughter is only six months old, so it's really difficult not being with her.

"My parents are already here, they have come to help me with the move."

The Spaniard joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan deal with the option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Since joining, he has only played 45 minutes for the west London club, and he seemed to struggle during the game.

Getting used to the Premier League will certainly be difficult for him, coming from the Spanish La Liga, but with a few more minutes in the English league under his belt, he will hopefully adapt in no time.

