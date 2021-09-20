September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Saúl Niguez Reveals Plans for His Family's Move to London After Chelsea Move

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea midfielder Saúl Ñíguez has revealed plans for his family to move to London during his loan spell with last season's Champions league winners.

The Blues opted for the Spanish midfielder on a loan deal until the end of the season after searching the market for a midfield player with his style of play.

Since joining Chelsea, he has only featured once, in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Aston Villa, but was substituted 45 minutes into the game.

sipa_35000597

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano on his live Twitch stream, Saúl discussed his integration into London life and how his family plan on moving to England.

"Right from the start with the club, everything was positive. The teammates, the coach and the club are making everything very easy for me.

"Outside of football, in terms of the move, things are a little bit more difficult.

"My wife and my daughter are trying to come over and I haven't seen them since I arrived. My daughter is only six months old, so it's really difficult not being with her.

"My parents are already here, they have come to help me with the move."

sipa_34781087

The Spaniard joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan deal with the option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Since joining, he has only played 45 minutes for the west London club, and he seemed to struggle during the game.

Getting used to the Premier League will certainly be difficult for him, coming from the Spanish La Liga, but with a few more minutes in the English league under his belt, he will hopefully adapt in no time.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (37)
News

Saúl Niguez Reveals Plans for His Family's Move to London After Chelsea Move

pjimage (45)
News

Pulisic & Mendy: Tuchel Provides Latest Chelsea Injury News for Aston Villa Cup Tie

sipa_35136196
News

Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea's 3-0 Win Against Spurs

sipa_35136196
News

Azpilicueta: Still A Long Way to Go in Premier League Title Race

sipa_35134614
News

Tuchel's Decision to Use Mount as Chelsea Example Paid Off in 3-0 Win Over Spurs

sipa_35136228
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thiago Silva's Display in Spurs Win Was 'Nothing Short of Perfect'

sipa_35136491 (1)
News

N'Golo Kante: Chelsea Happy With Spurs Win After Difficult First Half

sipa_35147525
News

Thomas Tuchel Offers Edouard Mendy Injury Update Ahead of Aston Villa Carabao Cup Tie