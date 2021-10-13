Liverpool's Sadio Mane Shocked by Edouard Mendy's Ballon d'Or Snub

    • October 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Sadio Mane Shocked by Edouard Mendy's Ballon d'Or Snub

    Author:

    Liverpool's Sadio Mane has revealed he is shocked that Senegal teammate and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has not been named in the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

    Mendy joined the Blues from Rennes in September 2020 and immediately become the west London side's starting goalkeeper, replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

    Since January 2021, thanks to Mendy's goalkeeping, Chelsea have kept the most clean sheets of any team in Europe's top five leagues.

    As per The Evening Standard, Mendy's Senegal teammate Sadio Mane was shocked that the Chelsea keeper wasn't included in the 30-man shortlist.

    “It is unacceptable. I do not understand," he said.

    “Edou is a very positive person. We talked about it together. He will continue to fight to be part of it.

    "For me, he has a place among these 30 players.”

    Mendy himself seemed unfazed and humble about his not being one of the five Chelsea players included in the shortlist.

    “Honestly I am already very proud to represent my country and be among the 10 best goalkeepers in the world.

    “In just one year [at Chelsea], it's a very good thing. I'm not satisfied with that, I have a lot of ambitions but it's already a good step.

    "There will always be debates, whether it's about me or someone else.

    "It is down to the freedom of the votes of the (Ballon d’Or) journalists and they must be respected.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

