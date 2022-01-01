'It Won't Be Easy' - Sadio Mane Shares His Thoughts Ahead of Liverpool's Trip to Chelsea

Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sadio Mane Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has commented ahead of his side's trip to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. 

The Blues will host the Reds at Stamford Bridge in a clash between the second and third placed teams in the Premier League. 

Both sides are competing in this season's title race, with Manchester City currently sitting top of the table after 21 games played. 

Speaking to Premier League Productions, via the official Liverpool website in the run up to the fixture, Mane shared his thoughts on the prospect of facing the European Champions this weekend.

"It's a very, very tough game, we know it.

"But I think we are capable to win the tough games as well, like we usually did in the past. We are going there with a positive mind, for sure, and go for a positive result.

"We know it won't be easy but it's possible. It's possible to win the game there – why not try to do our best and get the three points and see what might happen?" 

The two sides met earlier in the season at Anfield, with the Blues managing to earn a point away from home despite having ten men for the whole of the second half.

Chelsea will head into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Brighton earlier in the week, with Danny Welbeck's late goal sharing the points in west London.

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Leicester City on Tuesday night.

