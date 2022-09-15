Skip to main content
Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund Hints At Chelsea Switch

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Salzburg Sporting Director Christoph Freund Hints At Chelsea Switch

The RB Salzburg director has been linked with a move to West London as Todd Boehly searches for his ideal man.

Reports from across the week have detailed Chelsea's search for their new sporting director and their growing interest in RB Salzburg's Christoph Freund. 

Since the new Todd Boehly-led administration took over the Blues at the start of the year, following the collapse of the Roman Abramovich era, some club-wide changes have swept through the hierarchy - most notably the recent dismissal of Thomas Tuchel. 

But the next piece on the agenda is bringing in a sporting director who fits Boehly's vision in the same way Graham Potter had. 

Whilst there has been some positive progress in their pursuit of Freund, the 45-year-old is yet to make any firm decisions on his future in football. 

Mateo Kovacic and Christoph Freund

Mateo Kovacic shaking hands with Freund following Chelsea v Salzburg. 

"I've had exchanges with Chelsea from time to time. We spoke more often a month or two ago because they were interested in [Benjamin] Sesko," he told Sky Sport Austria

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The new owners are interested in how we do it with young players, how we integrate them into the first team. But you do that again and again with other clubs – that's it.

"Chelsea is a huge club in transition. I can't say exactly what will happen in the next few weeks and months.

"You should never rule anything out in football and Chelsea are such a huge club. But I'm sports director in Salzburg and I really enjoy it." 

Christoph Freund and Matthias Jaissle

Freund and Salzburg head coach Matthias Jaissle 

The man who discovered the likes of Sadio Mane and Erling Haaland would be a huge catch for the London outfit, and one more major piece of the Boehly-Chelsea puzzle. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Moises Caicedo
News

'Chelsea Is A Dream' - Moises Caicedo Speaks On The Possibility Of A Future Transfer

By Luka Foley
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

'It's A Bad Result' - Raheem Sterling On Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg

By Melissa Edwards
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Portuguese Club Purchase

By Stephen Smith
Aubameyang and Tuchel
Match Coverage

'It's Always Sad When Someone Leaves' - Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang on Tuchel

By Stephen Smith
Graham Potter, Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja
Match Coverage

Chelsea 1 - 1 RB Salzburg | Five Things We Learned

By Stephen Smith
Graham Potter, Mateo Kovacic and Aubameyang
Match Coverage

Chelsea Vs RB Salzburg 1-1 Player Ratings

By Connor Dossi-White
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Graham Potter Speaks On A New Chelsea System After Salzburg Draw

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Match Report: Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg | UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley